Thailand expects 4 million more visitors annually after passing same-sex marriage act

A new study from digital travel platform Agoda has revealed that Thailand’s landmark marriage equality legislation is set to deliver an additional 4 million international visitors per year and increase tourism revenues by nearly US$2 billion annually - within two years after it was enacted.
The Economic Impact of Marriage Equality on Thailand’s Tourism Industry study, published by Agoda in partnership with Access Partnership, measures the projected economic opportunity presented by Thailand’s move to adopt marriage equality from January 22, 2025. As the first jurisdiction in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, and Asia’s third after Taiwan in 2019 and Nepal last year, the initiative positions Thailand to capture a larger slice of the global rainbow tourism market, valued at over US$200 billion annually.
The report also quantifies the projected trickle-down benefits of the legislative move to the wider Thai economy, estimating that, within two years, the influx of an additional 4 million international visitors annually could;
● Boost tourism receipts by approximately US$2 billion each year, of which, around US$0.7 billion would go to accommodations, US$0.4 billion to food and beverage services, US$0.4 billion to retail spending, US$0.2 billion to domestic transportation, with US$0.2 billion across other areas including entertainment and medical services;
● Support an additional 152,000 FTE jobs, 76,000 directly within the tourism industry and a further 76,000 across the broader Thai economy, and;
● Lift Thailand’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 0.3%.
While Thailand is already established as a leading tourism destination, this legislative development is set to bolster its appeal to LGBTQIA+ tourists seeking welcoming destinations, especially as travellers worldwide demonstrate an increasing preference for diverse and inclusive travel experiences.
As only the third market within Asia to introduce marriage equality, Thailand is poised to become a regional hub for LGBTQIA+ couples from neighbouring countries who are seeking to celebrate their union in a country that recognises same-sex marriage. With many cities in Thailand already established as prominent destination wedding venues, the marriage equality legislation could also boost Thailand’s wedding industry, along with positive contributions to related sectors like hotels, catering, and entertainment.
Pitichoke Chulapamornsri, Senior Director of Marketing at Agoda and Executive Sponsor for Agoda Pride said “Agoda has been a long-standing and steadfast ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, both for our employees and our customers. This year, we were honoured to serve as the Official Online Travel Partner for Bangkok Pride. With this report, we sought to underscore the crucial role of inclusivity in fostering economic growth and demonstrate the multi-faceted benefits of embracing diversity.”
Drawing from dialogue with key industry players including Bangkok Pride, the report also highlights how the benefits of this bill could set the stage for future large-scale opportunities such as WorldPride, an event that promotes visibility and awareness of LGBTIQIA+ issues on an international level, which have proven to provide a substantial boost to LGBTQIA+ tourism and spending for host countries.
“The enactment of the Marriage Equality Act marks a monumental step forward for Thailand, not only in advancing equal rights for the LGBTQIA+ community but also in solidifying the nation’s reputation as a truly inclusive and safe destination,” said Waaddao Chumaporn, President and Founder of Naruemit Pride and Organizer of Bangkok Pride Festival 2024. “By embracing diversity and ensuring that all couples, regardless of gender or orientation, have equal rights in marriage, Thailand demonstrates its leadership in championing progress and human dignity. We believe this bold move will inspire deeper trust, attract more visitors, and encourage meaningful engagement with our vibrant culture.”
Henry Koh, Executive Director of, the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) Asia said: “The unfortunate reality is that more than half of LGBTQIA+ travellers from the Asia Pacific region have experienced some sort of discrimination while travelling, making safety a key consideration for them as they travel. By enacting this pivotal legislative change, Thailand is establishing itself as a secure and preferred destination that can provide them with the otherwise unavailable opportunity to conduct a destination wedding, for example.”
Leading public policy consultancy, Access Partnership calculated the report findings through an analysis of countries that have enacted marriage equality laws. This analysis revealed an average increase of approximately 10% in international visitor arrivals two years after the legislation came into force.
Further, studies[1] indicate that tourists are more likely to visit countries that support LGBTQIA+ rights, with 43% of LGBTQIA+ travellers cancelling trips when they perceive a destination as unsupportive of LGBTQIA+ rights.