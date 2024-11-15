Thailand expects 4 million more visitors annually after passing same-sex marriage act

As only the third market within Asia to introduce marriage equality, Thailand is poised to become a regional hub for LGBTQIA+ couples from neighbouring countries who are seeking to celebrate their union in a country that recognises same-sex marriage. With many cities in Thailand already established as prominent destination wedding venues, the marriage equality legislation could also boost Thailand’s wedding industry, along with positive contributions to related sectors like hotels, catering, and entertainment.

Pitichoke Chulapamornsri, Senior Director of Marketing at Agoda and Executive Sponsor for Agoda Pride said “Agoda has been a long-standing and steadfast ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, both for our employees and our customers. This year, we were honoured to serve as the Official Online Travel Partner for Bangkok Pride. With this report, we sought to underscore the crucial role of inclusivity in fostering economic growth and demonstrate the multi-faceted benefits of embracing diversity.”

Drawing from dialogue with key industry players including Bangkok Pride, the report also highlights how the benefits of this bill could set the stage for future large-scale opportunities such as WorldPride, an event that promotes visibility and awareness of LGBTIQIA+ issues on an international level, which have proven to provide a substantial boost to LGBTQIA+ tourism and spending for host countries.

“The enactment of the Marriage Equality Act marks a monumental step forward for Thailand, not only in advancing equal rights for the LGBTQIA+ community but also in solidifying the nation’s reputation as a truly inclusive and safe destination,” said Waaddao Chumaporn, President and Founder of Naruemit Pride and Organizer of Bangkok Pride Festival 2024. “By embracing diversity and ensuring that all couples, regardless of gender or orientation, have equal rights in marriage, Thailand demonstrates its leadership in championing progress and human dignity. We believe this bold move will inspire deeper trust, attract more visitors, and encourage meaningful engagement with our vibrant culture.”

Henry Koh, Executive Director of, the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) Asia said: “The unfortunate reality is that more than half of LGBTQIA+ travellers from the Asia Pacific region have experienced some sort of discrimination while travelling, making safety a key consideration for them as they travel. By enacting this pivotal legislative change, Thailand is establishing itself as a secure and preferred destination that can provide them with the otherwise unavailable opportunity to conduct a destination wedding, for example.”

Leading public policy consultancy, Access Partnership calculated the report findings through an analysis of countries that have enacted marriage equality laws. This analysis revealed an average increase of approximately 10% in international visitor arrivals two years after the legislation came into force.

Further, studies[1] indicate that tourists are more likely to visit countries that support LGBTQIA+ rights, with 43% of LGBTQIA+ travellers cancelling trips when they perceive a destination as unsupportive of LGBTQIA+ rights.