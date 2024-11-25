NESDC releases Q3 2024 Thai Social Conditions Report

Despite this being the lowest level of household debt since the Covid-19 pandemic, the ratio remains high compared with other Asian countries. Contributing factors include the high debt burden and declining credit quality, prompting stricter loan-approval processes by financial institutions. This is reflected in a 1.2% contraction in household loans issued by commercial banks, the first such decline.

“When comparing quarter-on-quarter figures, we need to observe whether household debt is actually decreasing. Household debt showed a significant reduction in Q2 2024, while Thailand's economy in Q3 showed good growth. If this trend of moderated growth continues, the household-debt situation is likely to improve as well,” Danucha said.

The ability of households to repay debt, however, continues to decline. According to data from the National Credit Bureau for Q2 2024, the number of personal-loan accounts overdue by more than 90 days (NPLs) stood at 9.6 million, with a total value of more than 1.16 trillion baht, accounting for 8.48% of total loans. This represents an increase from 8.01% in the previous quarter, with rising NPL proportions across all loan purposes.