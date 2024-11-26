Thailand\'s October exports reach $27.22bn, highest in 19 months

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), reports that Thailand's exports in October reached a value of US$27.22 billion, marking 14.6% growth and achieving the highest export value in 19 months.

Imports for the same period amounted to $28.02 billion, up 15.9%, resulting in a trade deficit of $794.4 million.

Key growth drivers included technology-related exports, particularly computers, equipment and components, which expanded significantly in line with the rapid development of digital technologies.