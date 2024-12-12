Thailand’s credit rating remains BBB+ with stable outlook: S&P

The S&P Global Ratings agency has maintained Thailand’s sovereign credit rating at BBB+ and marked its outlook as stable, Patchara Anuntasilpa, director general of the Public Debt Management Office, said on Wednesday.

The key details of the rating that are relevant to public debt management are as follows:



Economic growth projections

S&P forecast that Thailand’s economy would grow from 1.9% and 2.8% in 2023 and 2024, respectively, to 3.1% in 2025 thanks to economic stimulus measures and recovery of the tourism sector.

Real GDP growth is expected to average 3% between 2024 and 2027, while the budget deficit-to-GDP ratio is projected to average 3.3% in 2025-2026.