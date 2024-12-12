Average salary in Thailand is set to increase by 5.0% in 2025: Survey

Mercer’s Total Remuneration Survey 2024 analyzes remuneration trends and policies across more than 5,000 roles in over 700 companies in Thailand. The analysis shows that while salaries are set to increase at the same pace compared to 2024, all companies surveyed (100%) are set to provide salary increases in 2025, compared to 99.8% in 2024.

The top factors influencing salary increases in 2025 are individual performance, salary range, organization performance and the organization's competitiveness in the job market.

Today, nearly 91.0% of the organizations surveyed have short-term incentive plans such as bonuses, while the percentage of companies offering long-term incentives such as stock options grew 1.8% from 78.9% in 2023 to 80.7% in 2024.