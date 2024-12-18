First two months of fiscal 2025 sees a big boost in revenue

This was achieved through data analysis to identify risks among various business sectors, such as the manufacturing, trading and hospitality businesses, ensuring fairness for those already adhering to tax regulations.

He said the department would continue to improve taxpayer services in fiscal year 2025 while incorporating individuals from the informal sector into the formal tax system using modern technology, in line with the government's policy of cooperative compliance.

Regarding the upcoming personal income tax filing season for the 2024 tax year, the Revenue Department is encouraging taxpayers to file their returns online from January 1 to April 8, 2025. Filing online is convenient and fast, and would speed up the tax refund process, the department said.