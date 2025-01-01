10 Business trends for 2025

5. Automotive Sector in 2025

The global automotive sector is expected to grow by 2%, with electric vehicle (EV) sales surging nearly 25%, despite concerns about driving range and high prices. Norway aims to become the first country where all new cars sold are emission-free by 2025. More cities will introduce low-emission zones.

China will dominate the global EV market, accounting for half of sales. BYD plans to sell 1 million cars outside China through new plants in Brazil and Hungary, while VinFast targets India and Indonesia. Volkswagen and Tesla are working on lower-cost EVs. However, higher tariffs on EVs from China and stricter regulations will challenge the industry's expansion.

6. Tourism and Aviation Sector in 2025

Global tourism is expected to surpass 1.6 billion travelers, with Chinese outbound tourists exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels, accounting for 10% of all travelers. Thailand and Indonesia will benefit from relaxed visa policies. Asia's share of tourism spending will reach 37%, equal to Europe's, while Europe will continue to attract over half of international tourists, despite anti-overtourism protests. Indian tourists will grow by 17% to 29 million, with 70% traveling within Asia and spending an average of $1,400 per person, higher than the global average of $1,033.

7. Real Estate Sector in 2025

The global real estate market will benefit from falling interest rates, though business districts will remain quieter than pre-pandemic levels. Office leasing is improving as hybrid work models bring employees back 2-3 days a week. Retail in prime locations remains strong, while warehouse leasing slows due to declining online business. Mortgage rates are expected to decrease, but housing shortages will keep prices and rents high. In China, home prices are projected to drop 4%, while in the US, office building values will decline alongside rising bad debt. Globally, $2.1 trillion in real estate loans will mature, with three-quarters in the US.

8. Mining and Metals Sector in 2025

Green policies and construction expansion will drive higher metal prices, with EIU's base metal index expected to rise 7.5%, surpassing the 2022 record. Copper prices will benefit from demand for electric cables and batteries, while infrastructure investments will support steel, iron ore, aluminum, and zinc. Tin will grow with increasing electronic device consumption.

Gold and diamonds will remain attractive as safe-haven assets during economic uncertainty. Metals for EVs, such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium, will see slower growth due to moderated EV sales and experimentation with new battery technologies.

9. Telecommunications Sector in 2025

The robust growth of 5G will see users rise by 25% to 2.8 billion, with 5G smartphones comprising three-quarters of total sales. However, coverage will expand slowly in some regions, and broadband development remains sluggish in developing nations like Nigeria and India. International connectivity, reliant on undersea cables, faces risks from conflicts but could benefit from satellite internet services by OneWeb and Starlink if spectrum allocation proceeds as planned.

10. Transportation Sector in 2025

The transportation industry faces numerous challenges. Maritime shipping continues to be impacted by tensions in the Middle East, while operators must adapt to the EU's stricter pollution fees and tax-free trade regulations. Land transport is hindered by a shortage of replacement drivers for aging truck operators. Meanwhile, China plans to develop Hainan Island into a trade hub to rival Hong Kong, though container volumes remain significantly lower.

These are the 10 economic and business trends for 2025.

This article reflects the author's personal opinions and does not represent the views of their affiliated organization.

Piyasak Manason