Baht may experience significant fluctuations in 2025, KResearch says

Daily exchange-rate data reveal a 5.03-baht difference between the strongest point (32.15 baht per US dollar) and the weakest point (37.18 baht per US dollar) in 2024. This gap surpasses the 4.67-baht range recorded in 2023, signalling heightened uncertainty in the baht’s movements.

In 2024, the baht’s trajectory shifted in response to changes in the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Early in the year, the Fed maintained high interest rates to curb inflation. However, by late in the third quarter, the Fed acknowledged rates had peaked and signalled a shift toward rate cuts.

These changes prompted the baht to weaken in the first half of the year, strengthen in Q3, and depreciate again after Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.

Key Factors to Monitor in 2025