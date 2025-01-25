KResearch tallies cost of PM 2.5 dust pollution in Bangkok

KResearch has conducted an initial economic-impact assessment, using the assumption that at least 2.4 million people in Bangkok suffer from allergies or respiratory diseases.

It is estimated that 50% of allergy sufferers may experience symptoms severe enough to require at least one medical visit per month during this period, with treatment and transportation costs averaging 1,800-2,000 baht per person.

Additionally, the general public is expected to face increased costs for health-protection measures. This leads to an opportunity cost of around 3 billion baht from health-care-related expenses, including both treatment and prevention.

“If we factor in other economic activities, such as avoiding outdoor activities, working from home, school closures, and tourism, as well as the impact in other regions, the total economic opportunity cost would be higher,” KResearch said.

KResearch views this assessment as highlighting only a portion of the economic impact. There are still many aspects that are difficult to quantify clearly.

One of the most significant factors is the long-term health impact on the population, such as the risk of chronic diseases, and the potential effect on the country's overall image and goals of becoming a global business hub, including in tourism, health care, and other sectors.

