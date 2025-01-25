KResearch tallies cost of PM 2.5 dust pollution in Bangkok

The Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch) forecasts that the economic impact, particularly in terms of missed opportunities related to health of PM 2.5 dust pollution in Bangkok, could exceed 3 billion baht over the course of one month.
PM 2.5 dust is particulate matter that is 2.5 microns or less in diameter. Persistent dust pollution that exceeds standard levels has been affecting Bangkok and its surrounding areas, leading to health and daily life disruptions.
This is evident from the Air Quality Index (AQI) consistently being over 100 micrograms per cubic metre for more than a week (from January 18-26).
As a result, certain groups of people have had to adjust their daily habits to minimise the health impacts.
The number of Thai people suffering from air pollution-related diseases has been increasing, with one of the main contributing factors being air pollution, especially PM 2.5 dust particles.
Statistics show that there are currently around 12 million people nationwide suffering from 13 diseases related to air pollution. This number is expected to rise as harmful environmental factors become more frequent and intense. The health risks associated with these conditions are likely to drive up health-care costs for Thai people.
The PM 2.5 pollution problem not only leads to direct medical expenses for treating illnesses but also incurs additional costs for preventive health measures, such as purchasing face masks and air purifiers. While these expenses are passed on to businesses, they represent an opportunity cost because consumers are unable to spend this money on other goods or services.
KResearch has conducted an initial economic-impact assessment, using the assumption that at least 2.4 million people in Bangkok suffer from allergies or respiratory diseases.
It is estimated that 50% of allergy sufferers may experience symptoms severe enough to require at least one medical visit per month during this period, with treatment and transportation costs averaging 1,800-2,000 baht per person.
Additionally, the general public is expected to face increased costs for health-protection measures. This leads to an opportunity cost of around 3 billion baht from health-care-related expenses, including both treatment and prevention.
“If we factor in other economic activities, such as avoiding outdoor activities, working from home, school closures, and tourism, as well as the impact in other regions, the total economic opportunity cost would be higher,” KResearch said.
KResearch views this assessment as highlighting only a portion of the economic impact. There are still many aspects that are difficult to quantify clearly.
One of the most significant factors is the long-term health impact on the population, such as the risk of chronic diseases, and the potential effect on the country's overall image and goals of becoming a global business hub, including in tourism, health care, and other sectors.