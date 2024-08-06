Tesla scraps plan for EV factory in Thailand

Tesla has scrapped plans to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Thailand and will focus solely on charging stations, according to a source at Government House.

The decision follows the layoffs of a team of Tesla executives that visited Thailand in November-December.

"Tesla is currently only discussing charging stations, with the factory plans suspended not just in Thailand but worldwide. They are not proceeding in Malaysia, Indonesia, or anywhere else except for China, America, and Germany," said the source.