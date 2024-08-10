Positioning Thailand as a hub for senior citizens to enjoy life post-retirement

This presents an opportunity for entrepreneurs to expand their services and related businesses in the care of the elderly.

Key factors driving the growth of the elderly-care business include:

● The increasing number of elderly people in Thailand, leading to a higher demand for elderly-care services.

● A variety of services, such as day-care centres, home care, senior residences, and health care for the elderly, which cater to different needs.

● High competition as more businesses enter the market, intensifying the competition.

● Business opportunities – despite the high competition, the market remains large with substantial growth potential.

● Higher incomes – as the average income of the population increases, so does the purchasing power for elderly-care services.

● Awareness of quality of life, with people placing greater importance on quality of life, driving the demand for the best care services for the elderly in their families.

However, a significant challenge for businesses taking care of the elderly is the shortage of skilled personnel and the high operating costs. Elderly-care businesses must meet the specific needs of an ageing society and maintain good business governance to provide international standard care.

These businesses must serve as friends, nurses, and close caregivers, ensuring trust, comfort, and satisfaction for the elderly who use their services.

The growth of the elderly-care business in Thailand presents both opportunities and challenges for the country in building a healthcare system to support elderly individuals, both Thai and foreign, with high purchasing power who seek medical services that meet international standards.

These services include health check-ups, anti-ageing medicine, or long-term retirement stays, aligning with the trend of healthy living and longevity.

Therefore, the “elderly-care business” or “nursing homes” are not just a “business” but also a friend, nurse, and close caregiver, fostering trust, comfort, and satisfaction among elderly clients. Understanding consumer behaviour and adapting businesses to accommodate changes is crucial.

Moreover, the integration between relevant government and private sectors in preparing for the ageing society is an urgent priority, aiming to position Thailand as a medical hub for elderly-care businesses at both the regional and global levels, attracting elderly individuals who wish to enjoy a happy retirement in Thailand.