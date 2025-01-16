Govt says entertainment complexes will curtail money laundering

Amid a cross-section of the population expressing concerns over the Cabinet approving the draft of the Entertainment Complex legislation, the government spokesperson clarified that this issue has been thoroughly studied from multiple perspectives. This approach is expected to close loopholes for money laundering and generate revenue for the state.
Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister, said on Thursday (January 16) that some opposition members had expressed objections and disagreement with addressing long-standing social issues such as online gambling, sports betting, horse racing, and other forms of gambling—both within the country and in neighbouring regions—in a pragmatic manner.
Many current opposition parties had previously proposed legalising gambling venues or establishing regulated casinos. Jirayu urged the opposition to revisit their own proposals, compare them with the government’s current approach, and work together to address the real issues facing Thai society. This can be achieved during the acceptance of the principle, the amendment phase, or the detailed review stage by the special committee.
Bringing illegal and underground businesses into a regulated and closely monitored framework is a practical solution for effectively controlling their operations. This approach would close loopholes for money laundering and human trafficking, ensure fair labour practices, and generate state revenue through taxes and licensing fees.
“Today, society must unite to combat grey businesses. Security agencies have observed efforts by certain groups attempting to derail this bill to protect their interests in these illicit enterprises. If these efforts succeed, Thai society risks returning to the same recurring cycle of unregulated activities,” said Jirayu.
The draft bill has been comprehensively studied, considering both benefits and societal impacts across all dimensions, Jirayu said, adding, findings suggest that legal regulation would provide greater control, offering more advantages than drawbacks. The bill includes provisions to establish a committee tasked with scrutinising, monitoring, and enforcing regulations. This would cover areas such as investment and funding sources, ensuring that black or grey money cannot infiltrate these businesses under the proposed legislation.
Jirayu emphasised that entertainment complexes are not limited to casinos. They aim to establish world-class attractions in Thailand, such as theme parks, water parks, luxury resorts, hotels, theatres, and concert venues. He noted that many countries in Asia and other regions have demonstrated that regulated businesses provide better control and ensure greater safety for both citizens and society in all aspects.