Govt says entertainment complexes will curtail money laundering

“Today, society must unite to combat grey businesses. Security agencies have observed efforts by certain groups attempting to derail this bill to protect their interests in these illicit enterprises. If these efforts succeed, Thai society risks returning to the same recurring cycle of unregulated activities,” said Jirayu.

The draft bill has been comprehensively studied, considering both benefits and societal impacts across all dimensions, Jirayu said, adding, findings suggest that legal regulation would provide greater control, offering more advantages than drawbacks. The bill includes provisions to establish a committee tasked with scrutinising, monitoring, and enforcing regulations. This would cover areas such as investment and funding sources, ensuring that black or grey money cannot infiltrate these businesses under the proposed legislation.

Jirayu emphasised that entertainment complexes are not limited to casinos. They aim to establish world-class attractions in Thailand, such as theme parks, water parks, luxury resorts, hotels, theatres, and concert venues. He noted that many countries in Asia and other regions have demonstrated that regulated businesses provide better control and ensure greater safety for both citizens and society in all aspects.