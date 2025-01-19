Khlong Toei and U-Tapao could emerge attractive areas for investors

The criteria for the development of entertainment complexes after the passing of the law could make Khlong Toei in Bangkok and U-Tapao attractive options for investors.

After the Cabinet approved the entertainment complex project on January 13, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, on January 18, outlined the timeline for the government's efforts to push forward the Entertainment Complex law within this year, with plans to establish a committee early next year to define the regulations and bid details for selecting investors.

A study will be conducted on the suitability of investment locations, considering several factors. The area size may be no less than 300 rai (48 hectares), and key criteria include:

● Availability of appropriate infrastructure, such as transportation

● Proximity to tourist destinations

● State-owned land to generate rental income for the government