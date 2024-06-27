Thailand’s billion-dollar umami market sachets towards sustainability

Umami. The word sounds as delicious on the lips as the legendary flavour that caresses the tastebuds of millions in Thailand every day.

The Nation recently decided to seek out the source of this culinary “miracle” – the fifth basic taste after sweet, salty, sour and bitter. The quest led us to Ayutthaya, where we were invited to peek behind the scenes at the factory owned by Ajinomoto, responsible for 94% of Thailand’s umami market.

Ajinomoto, Japanese for “monosodium glutamate”, introduced umami to the kingdom over six decades ago and has since built a business empire worth tens of billions of baht.

The brand is famous for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) like Birdy canned coffee, Yum Yum instant noodles, RosDee seasoning, and Takumi Ayu sauces.