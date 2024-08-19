Steel industry struggles as foreign competitors flood Thai market

Increased competition from foreign companies is forcing closures in Thailand’s steel industry. Global geopolitical issues are significantly impacting the industry, with China emerging as a technological leader capable of producing massive quantities of steel while controlling costs. As a result, China has captured a substantial share of the global market, including in ASEAN countries and Thailand.

According to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), despite overall growth in the Thai steel industry, many factories are shutting down due to rising energy costs, including electricity and fuel.

China is pushing its exports of steel more than ever before as a result of the downturn in its real estate sector which is leading to a reduced overall demand for steel at home.