Real estate in Phuket continues to be in high demand

Speaking at the seminar “Investment Opportunities in Phuket Real Estate – Latest Market Trends” held on June 14 at the Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra Hotel, Sopon Pornchokchai of the Thai Real Estate Research and Valuation Centre, Agency for Real Estate Affairs Co., Ltd. ( AREA), lamented that it was becoming increasingly difficult to find land in Phuket due to the ever-rising cost of land.

“Based on a survey of market land prices from 2004 to 2024, we see that land prices have increased on average by 7.47 times, or 10.7% annually, which is quite high compared to other areas in Thailand,” he said.

“The highest price increase was in Rawai Beach, where prices rose by 14 times, followed by Bang Tao Beach with an increase of 10.67 times and Mai Khao Beach with an increase of 9 times. Areas with slower increases include Sapam Bay, Karon Beach, and Sirey Island.