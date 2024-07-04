Ministry of Transport: Ashton Asoke must fix entrance/exit issues by 2024

“The process to solve Ashton Asoke issue is quite complex because it involved many agencies, including an order of the Supreme Administrative Court in July 2023, expropriation law, regulations for applying to use the entrance and exit of MRTA that had been granted to Ashton Asoke. As there are many parties involved, it requires a lot of time. Nonetheless, I am sure that, in the end, the residents (condominium unit owners) will be able to use the existing entrance and exit. We used the plot of land for the construction of Skytrain, BTS station and parking lots which already fulfilled the objectives of land expropriation. The problem lies in the usage of land for entrance and exit and is the main issue that must be resolved,” Mr Suraphong said.

668 Condominium Unit Owners Seriously Affected

The problems with this project date back to 2014, when it applied for a total of 9 permits from 8 agencies. The emphasis is on obtaining a permit to build an entrance and exit to the project on expropriated land. In this regard, the project received a permit from MRTA. The MRTA's permit was then used as supporting documents to apply for a construction permit from BMA and was legally granted the permit.

The Company began piling works and completed construction in 2018 and gradually transferred ownership of condominium units to customers. Presently, a total of 668 condominium units were transferred. Later, the Central Administrative Court made a ruling in 2021 and the Supreme Administrative Court issued a ruling in 2023 that BMA had unlawfully issued a construction permit because the permit to use the entrance and exit of MRTA is invalid.

The highlight is that the Administrative Court's decision came after Ashton Asoke transferred ownership of 668 condominium units to customers. Recently, there was a positive signal from the Ministry of Transport's working group that there may be a solution for the project to be able to operate legally according to expropriation laws.

Residents are advised to request permission to use the area from MRTA.

Mr Sorapong Paitoonphong, Deputy Permanent Secretary, MOT, and Head of the Working Group to determine solutions to the problem and alleviate the impact on the people related to the Ashton Asoke Condominium case said that in the past 8 months, there is a way to find a solution for condominium owners without having to demolish the building.

Presently, BMA, who granted the construction permit, has not issued an order under Section 41 of the Building Control Act regarding the entrance-exit of the Ashton Asoke Condominium Project as the Bangkok South Civil Court has issued a temporary injunction according to complaints from affected residents which has been in effect since September 25, 2023.

However, the Ashton Asoke case involves the ruling of the Supreme Administrative Court whose jurisdiction cannot be interfered with by Government agencies. As a result, the working group has not made any public statement regarding the progress of the resolutive approach. Nonetheless, the working group held several meetings and expected to find a resolution to this problem to aid, solve and alleviate the impact on the affected people.

“During the working group meetings, we found many possible solutions. There is one approach that unit owners can take immediately, which is to jointly issue a letter with their signatures to the MRTA requesting the MRTA to consider that the land which is used as an entrance-exit to the Ashton Asoke Condominium Project has already fulfilled the objectives of the land expropriation from construction of Skytrain and other related parts. This approach has not been taken because the affected condominium unit owners may not be aware of the process. Therefore, a letter has not been sent directly to the MRTA,” Mr. Sorapong said.

Brainstorm Ideas to Unlock the Land Restrictions

A source from the Ministry of Transport's working group added that one of the solutions for the Ashton Asoke case can refer to a law that focuses only on land plots that MRTA allowed to be used as entrance-exit for the project. The area has a width of 6.5 meters in the expropriated part of MRTA (road width of 13 meters, 6.5 meters of which is under the title of the original land. Later, the project requested MRTA to rent additional expropriated land of 6.5 meters to be used as an entrance exit to the project).

Therefore, according to this approach, it must be proven to the Administrative Court that the use of a land plot as an entrance and exit with a width of 13 meters would allow MRTA to take full utilization of the expropriation objectives. “In the past, the expropriated land has been used for three purposes: construction of the Skytrains, construction of BTS station and parking lots. Nonetheless, there is still a legal issue regarding the use of an additional land plot of 6.5 meters as entrance-exit, which will allow MRTA to take full utilization of the expropriation objectives.”

The recommendation is that MRTA should utilize the area which is used as the entrance and exit of the project to be fully beneficial for the expropriation objectives, similar to other projects permitted by MRTA. After that, the residents shall issue a letter requesting to use the expropriated land as the entrance and exit of the project to allow MRTA to consider issuing a valid permit to use the entrance and exit.