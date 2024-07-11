Singles and LGBTQ+ community give ‘petconomy’ a big boost

These individuals tend to care for their nieces and nephews, family, and pets, or even raise pets as if they were their children.

Major Development, a pioneer in the "pet-friendly condo" market, reported that last year, pet-friendly condos grew by over 4,000%, with higher rental prices compared to regular condominiums.

It is expected that in the next two years, the pet market in Thailand will be valued at 66 billion baht, growing by 8.4%, increasing the demand for pet-friendly condos.

TGM Research found that over 58% of people worldwide consider pets as family members, with 46% having one pet.

In Thailand, the pet ownership rate is higher than average, with 45% of households owning one pet, 23% owning two pets, and 24% owning four or more pets.

Sriamphai Rattanamayoon, chief marketing officer of Sansiri Pcl, said that surveys of customers and residents showed a growing interest in pet-friendly functionalities. Recently, they have developed pet-friendly areas, choosing safe materials such as pet-supportive flooring, organic paint, scratch-resistant furniture fabrics, and non-toxic plants.