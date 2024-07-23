Pros and cons of expanding foreign rights to property ownership

For housing projects for low-income earners on state or private land, long-term leases exceeding 30 years can be used as mortgage collateral with financial institutions due to their sufficient duration, maintaining the lease's value.

For foreign leases, the conditions are as follows:

Limit the leased area to a maximum of 1 rai.

The land must be used for residential purposes only. If construction or occupancy does not occur within three years, the highest land tax rate of 3% per year will be applied to prevent speculation.

Set higher registration fees and annual taxes for foreigners compared to Thai citizens.

The revenue from these measures can be used to establish a housing fund for low-income individuals, supporting initiatives like zero-interest loans for the first three years, mortgage insurance funds, or direct housing purchase subsidies for low-income earners.

“Extending lease durations beyond 30 years and up to a maximum of 99 years is a matter the House of Representatives must consider carefully, weighing the benefits and drawbacks of such extensions,” Issara said.

Two-in-one measure to stimulate economy and real estate

Surachet Kongcheep, managing director of Property DNA, said the Cabinet’s resolution for the Ministry of Interior to study the feasibility of amending two laws to stimulate the sluggish real estate market is an indirect economic stimulus measure.

This would likely incentivise foreigners or investors interested in long-term real estate investments, as they would have significant rights over the leased land, second only to the landowners. This property could then be used as collateral for loans to develop projects or secure long-term leases not intended for investment purposes.

Foreign nationals have long faced challenges obtaining loans from financial institutions in Thailand. The extended lease durations of up to 99 years, compared to 50-90 years in countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar, and even 30 years in Indonesia or 60 years in Singapore, could attract more interest in large land plots from the government, agencies or state enterprises. Vietnam’s special economic zones may allow leases up to 70 years, and Laos reduced its special economic zone concessions from 99 to 50 years under the new investment law.

Increasing foreign ownership quota in condominiums

Foreign buyers have become a significant segment of Thailand's condominium market. Allowing foreigners to own up to 75% of condominium units may require additional regulations. This should not be a blanket allowance across Thailand but should be restricted to specific areas such as Bangkok, selected municipal areas, or other specified local administrative areas, similar to the provisions in the 1999 Condominium Act. Additionally, sale prices to foreigners should be set higher than those for Thai buyers.

“This would prevent foreigners competing with Thai buyers, particularly those with low and middle incomes. For example, Indonesia sets a minimum price of 10 million baht, while Malaysia has set it at 16 million baht, ensuring that the competition does not impact local buyers. Developers targeting foreign buyers can focus on higher-priced projects. Transfer fees, mortgage registration fees, and related taxes should be higher for foreigners, and they should be required to hold the property for at least three years before selling," Surachet said.

Limiting voting rights

Moreover, foreigners who own condominiums should be required to stay in the property for more than just a few days. If foreigners own more than 49% of the units, they should not have voting rights in project meetings to prevent them from imposing regulations that overly favour foreigners. The implementation should have a clear time frame, as in 1999, when foreign purchasing power was needed to stimulate the real estate market after the 1997 economic crisis.

Allowing foreigners to own up to 75% of condominium units should come with measures to ensure that current and future developers do not exclusively target foreign buyers. Some developers might focus on selling the 49% quota to foreigners quickly and gradually selling to Thai buyers, potentially using nominees in the form of juristic persons to buy units within the Thai quota. Changing the quota to 75% could help address the unsold condominium inventory, benefiting developers.

Potential long-term impacts

If the changes are permanent without a clear time frame, long-term impacts are likely to occur. The market could become increasingly driven by foreign demand rather than domestic purchasing power. Foreign developers might enter the Thai market independently, bringing their own buyers, which could affect the working, living conditions, and welfare of Thai citizens in the long run.