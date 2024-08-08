Frasers Property faces a challenging business environment in Thailand

The developer noted that the Bank of Thailand had raised its policy rate to 2.5 % in September 2023, up from 1.5 % at the beginning of that year, with the rate remaining the same since then.

“High interest rates, increase in minimum wages and construction material prices, and stricter assessment of housing loan applications are key risk factors for the real estate sector in 2024,” it said.

The developer also pointed out that strategic diversification across housing segments has helped to drive sales in Thailand amid residential market headwinds.

By focusing on cost control, it has successfully reduced average material costs by 10 % year on year through efficiency improvements in the materials bidding process. Adjusting construction methods and outsourcing management are the next areas of focus, it added.

For the nine months ended June, the company settled 1,241 units, sold 1,131 units and had unrecognised revenue of $50 million, with 248 contracts on hand in Thailand as of June 30.

Frasers Property said its industrial and logistics portfolio in Thailand continues to maintain positive momentum, with an average occupancy rate of 87 % for its warehouses and factories.