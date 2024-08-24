Impact rides a high as concert space bookings surge 40% in 2nd half of 2024

The number of events organised at Impact Muang Thong Thani in the first half of the year increased by 10% year on year (YoY), the operator of Impact Exhibition and Convention Centre said, in keeping with the MICE industry’s growth trends for all types of events, including concerts, trade shows, meetings and seminars.
Paul Kanjanapas, CEO of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co Ltd, said the main increase came in organising meetings, seminars and incentive groups. Space bookings, especially in the incentive group, increased by 58% YoY in the second half of this year, while concerts are up by 40% YoY.
The growth trend will increase the overall number of events organised in 2024 by 14% compared to 2023, and the income for this year will return to growth comparable to the 2019 pre-Covid period, he said.
In the second half of this year, Impact Muang Thong Thani has scheduled many major events, including:
- National Science and Technology Fair 2024 (Aug 16-25)
- 20th Anniversary 2024 Kim Jae Joong Asia Tour Concert “Flower Garden” (Aug 21)
- Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024 ( Aug 24-25)
- The Concert Presents G-Fest Marathon Concert 2024 (Aug 24-25)
- Gemini Fourth Run The World ( Aug 31-Sep 1)
- Jessica Jung (Diamond Dreams Concert Tour) Bangkok 2024 (Aug 31)
- International Trade Show and Conference on Woodworking Machinery and Furniture Industry 2024 (Sept 18-20)
- 14th Thailand International Pet Variety Exhibition (Oct 3-6)
- JJ Lin “JJ20” World Tour - Bangkok (Oct 5)
- Environment and Waste Management Trade Show and Conference (Nov 13-15)
- DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect 2024 (Nov 20-22)
- DroneTech Asia 2024 (Nov 25-27)
- 41st Motor Expo (Nov 29- Dec 10)
"In terms of marketing direction from now on, we will increase aggressive penetration in the MICE market both domestically and internationally. In the international market, we will continue with roadshows at important events in many countries such as China and India, along with attracting more trade fairs and incentive events from new organisers to the centre," Paul said.
It will target more meeting and seminar customers in the domestic MICE market by introducing various packages in the second half of this year, he said. These include the Impact package, which is fully equipped for organising meetings; the Fanclub Meeting package, which provides an exclusive event space rental service targeting fan clubs who are looking for a space to do activities together; and the “Absolute Live” package, which allows organisers to create their own event space in a variety of formats, such as concerts, trade shows, and large-scale conferences.