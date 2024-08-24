Impact rides a high as concert space bookings surge 40% in 2nd half of 2024

The number of events organised at Impact Muang Thong Thani in the first half of the year increased by 10% year on year (YoY), the operator of Impact Exhibition and Convention Centre said, in keeping with the MICE industry’s growth trends for all types of events, including concerts, trade shows, meetings and seminars.

Paul Kanjanapas, CEO of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co Ltd, said the main increase came in organising meetings, seminars and incentive groups. Space bookings, especially in the incentive group, increased by 58% YoY in the second half of this year, while concerts are up by 40% YoY.