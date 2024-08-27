Ashton Asoke reprieve boosts ANAN shares

Kornphat Worachet, director of research and investment services at Krungsri Securities, said: "As a result, ANAN does not need to demolish the Ashton Asoke building. The matter is expected to be resolved as early as Q3/2024 or by early Q4/2024 at the latest."

Investors may consider speculative trading, as the risk has decreased, and ANAN will gradually clear its inventory. The company’s future bond issuance is also unlikely to face difficulties.

However, while the business is addressing its issues, a turnaround is anticipated to occur in the second half of next year. Although earnings are expected to recover later in the year, investors should take a long-term view or engage in speculative trading for now, analysts say.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had consulted with the Council of State on how to comply with the court's order to revoke the construction permit. The Council of State responded on Monday that since the court’s order rendered the original permit void, the project was built without a permit.