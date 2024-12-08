Office rental rates in Silom-Sathorn-Rama IV area up in Q3

Additionally, environmentally certified buildings played an increasingly important role, now accounting for 28% of the total supply. On the demand side, leasing activities grew significantly, nearly doubling compared with the previous quarter, as many tenants transitioned back to full-time office work.

Knight Frank Thailand reported that average rental rates in the CBD rose by 2.4% quarter on quarter, reaching 964 baht per square metre per month. However, the occupancy rate declined to 75%, a decrease of 3.2% quarter on quarter.

Silom-Sathorn-Rama IV:

This submarket recorded the highest rental growth within the CBD, increasing by 7.5% QoQ to 969 baht per square metre.Growth was driven by One Bangkok, which added nearly 200,000 square metres of premium space at a rental price of about 1,500 baht per square metre. However, occupancy rates in this area fell by 6.9% QoQ to 73%.

Ploenchit-Chidlom-Wireless:

Showed stable performance with a slight increase in occupancy rate (up 0.3% QoQ to 76%) and rental rates (up 0.5% QoQ to 1,090 baht per square metre).

Nana-Asoke-Phrom Phong:

Rental rates declined slightly by 0.8% QoQ to 938 baht per square metre, and occupancy rates decreased marginally by 0.3% QoQ to 79%.