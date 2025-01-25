Thai condo market gains amid big influx of Chinese students

The influx of Chinese investors into Thailand has significantly increased the number of their children studying across various educational levels, including international schools and universities. This trend has also fuelled a rise in real estate purchases, stimulating economic activity within the country.

A survey by Cushman & Wakefield Thailand reveals that Chinese students in 20 Thai public and private universities account for 77% of the 28,052 Chinese students in the country.

Krirk University has the largest Chinese student population, with 17% of its students coming from China, far surpassing other universities. Most of these universities are located in Bangkok and nearby areas, while other provinces, especially those near the Thai border such as Chiang Mai University and Mahasarakham University, also attract Chinese students.

Alongside investments in various businesses, Chinese investors have shown growing interest in the education sector. Between 2017 and 2018, three universities — Krirk University, Shinawatra University, and Stamford International University — were taken over by Chinese investors, leading to an expected increase in the number of Chinese students.