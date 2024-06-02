Huawei to help boost Thai ICT talent

Together with the Thai Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, as well as the Ministry of Labor, Huawei aims to train 10,000 information and communication technologies (ICT) professionals, 5,000 Cloud AI developers, and 2,000 green engineers by 2025.

"Under the plan, we will have more than 20 universities in Thailand that can offer Huawei digital and cloud developer courses," Li Xiongwei, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Thailand) said on May 31.

Li was speaking at the Thailand Digital Talent Summit in Bangkok, a job fair matching students with Huawei training and certification to opportunities in various fields, including site installation, business, and software development.

Li said the partnership will also boost knowledge sharing between top universities in China and Thailand.

"Huawei is strongly committed to Thailand's digital strategy in line with its mission of 'Grow in Thailand, Contribute to Thailand'. We will continue to power a digital, intelligent, and green Thailand," he said.

In February, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced the government's strategic move to support the development of technological innovation and artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to build the country into a digital hub for Southeast Asia.