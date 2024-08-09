The Responsible AI Imperative

The model does this based on its ability to understand which prompts are likely to be related to never-changing, slowly-changing, or fast-changing facts. Consider scenarios like inquiring about the latest movies, where Grounding with Google Search can provide the most up-to-date information. Conversely, for general questions, like "Tell me the capital of France,”, Gemini can instantly draw from its extensive knowledge, providing responses without the need for external grounding.

Private data is not on the internet and Google Search wouldn’t be able to find it, so in addition to Grounding with Google Search, we offer multiple ways to apply Google-quality search to your enterprise data. Vertex AI Search works out-of-the-box for most enterprise use cases. And for customers looking to build custom RAG workflows, create semantic search engines, or simply upgrade existing search capabilities, we offer our search component APIs for RAG. This suite of APIs, now generally available, provides high-quality implementations for document parsing, embedding generation, semantic ranking, and grounded answer generation, as well as a fact checking service called check-grounding.

Supporting decision-making while improving reliability and trustworthiness

Grounded models are more likely to produce consistent and accurate responses, making them more reliable for critical applications where misinformation can have serious consequences. This increased reliability fosters trust in the technology.

The answers generated with RAG-based agents and apps typically merge the provided context from enterprise data with the model’s internal training. While this may be helpful for many use cases, like a travel assistant, industries like financial services, healthcare, and insurance often require the generated response to be sourced from only the provided context. Grounding with high-fidelity mode, now in experimental preview, is a new feature of the Grounded Generation API that is purpose-built to support such grounding use cases.

The feature uses a Gemini 1.5 Flash model that has been fine-tuned to focus on customer-provided context to generate answers. The service supports key enterprise use cases such as summarization across multiple documents or data extraction against a corpus of financial data. This results in higher levels of factuality, and a reduction in hallucinations. When high-fidelity mode is enabled, sentences in the answer have sources attached to them, providing support for the stated claims. Grounding confidence scores are also provided.

To make it easier to use trusted third-party data for RAG, starting next quarter, Vertex AI will offer a new service that will let customers ground their models and AI agents with specialized third-party data from premier providers such as Moody’s, MSCI, Thomson Reuters, and Zoominfo. This will help enterprises integrate third-party data into their generative AI agents to unlock unique use cases, and drive greater enterprise truth across their AI experiences.

Reliable, robust, and trustworthy gen AI

In the rapidly evolving landscape of generative AI, grounding is the linchpin that separates hype from reality. Google Cloud's unwavering focus on grounding sets it apart as a leader in trustworthy and responsible AI, empowering enterprises to confidently embrace this transformative technology.

Annop Siritikul, Country Director, Thailand, Google Cloud