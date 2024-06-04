Value of Thai e-commerce nears 6 trillion baht

Like all things digital, the Thai e-commerce market is continuing to grow, with the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) reporting that the value of e-commerce in Thailand was projected to reach 5.96 trillion baht last year alone.

The e-commerce industry experiencing the highest increase in value is the insurance sector, with a growth of 31%. Following this is the arts, entertainment, and recreation industry, which grew by 24%, and the retail and wholesale industry, which grew by 13%. Factors influencing the value of e-commerce include consumer behaviour and internet accessibility.