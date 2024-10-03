Thai rice struggles as baht rises, India resumes exports

India’s resumption of rice exports on September 28 has hit Thai exporters hard, according to the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA).

TREA president Chookiat Ophaswongse said India’s return to the market, combined with the Thai currency reaching a 30-month high of 32.37 per US dollar on September 30, has hurt the competitiveness of Thai rice exporters, cutting their revenues by 3-4 baht per dollar.

The wholesale price of Thai white rice (5%) has dropped sharply from 22 baht per kilo (22,000 baht per ton) at the start of the year to 16-16.5 baht per kilo (16,000-16,500 baht per ton).

The price drop has also affected Thai paddy rice (25% moisture), with farm gate prices falling from 10,000 baht per ton during India's export ban to just 8,000-9,000 baht as of September 30.