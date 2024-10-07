Thai mangosteen exports post record growth

Thai mangosteen exports have achieved record growth, maintaining their position as a global leader. In 2023, exports reached 250,000 tons, valued at 17 billion baht. In the first eight months of 2024, exports have already reached 15 billion baht.
Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), revealed the latest information about the situation of Thai mangosteen exports.
He said Thailand holds the position as the world's leading exporter of mangosteen, with 91% of its production (including fresh and processed forms) being exported and only 9% consumed domestically.
More than 90% of Thailand's mangosteen exports are destined for China.
In 2023, Thailand exported 248,612.25 tons of mangosteen, representing 20.8% growth compared with the previous year, with an export value of US$502.24 million (17,192.32 million baht), 25.6% growth compared with the previous year.
The top five export markets for Thai mangosteen in 2023 were:
China: 93.73% share, with export value growth of 27.4%
Vietnam: 3.33% share, with export value growth of 44.6%
Hong Kong: 0.69% share, with a decline in export value of 72.2%
South Korea: 0.59% share, with export value growth of 13.1%
US: 0.29% share, with export value growth of 176.8%
During the first eight months of 2024, Thailand exported 247,274.83 tons of mangosteen, representing 25.6% growth compared with the same period last year, with an export value of $427.28 million (15,425 million baht), 2.0% growth compared with the same period last year.
Regarding China's mangosteen imports in 2023, it imported a total of $730.41 million worth of mangosteen, 16.2% growth compared with the previous year. Thailand remained the top supplier, with the top three sources of mangosteen imports for China being Thailand (85.07% share), Indonesia (14.91% share), and Malaysia (0.01% share).
In 2023, China's import value of mangosteen from Thailand increased, but the proportion slightly decreased, while the value and share of imports from Indonesia increased. Thailand must therefore maintain quality, enhance production standards, and diversify its markets to reduce the risks of relying on a single major market, experts say.
Besides Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, China currently allows mangosteen imports from Vietnam and Myanmar as well.
Poonpong emphasised that with rising competition, Thailand must improve in all areas, starting with enhancing production standards. High-quality production is essential for exports, as only 9% of the total output is consumed domestically.
Advancements in post-harvest management, extending shelf life, expanding sales channels, and creating innovative products with unique selling points are also crucial.