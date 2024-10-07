Thai mangosteen exports post record growth

Thai mangosteen exports have achieved record growth, maintaining their position as a global leader. In 2023, exports reached 250,000 tons, valued at 17 billion baht. In the first eight months of 2024, exports have already reached 15 billion baht.



Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), revealed the latest information about the situation of Thai mangosteen exports.

He said Thailand holds the position as the world's leading exporter of mangosteen, with 91% of its production (including fresh and processed forms) being exported and only 9% consumed domestically.

More than 90% of Thailand's mangosteen exports are destined for China.