CP Extra expands into southern provinces with opening of Lotus Yala

CP Extra is expanding retail investment in the fourth quarter, reaching the southern border provinces with the opening of Lotus Yala, the first branch in the three southernmost provinces. The company is partnering with local entrepreneurs and establishing the region’s largest fresh-food section.

It aims to become the first "Smart Community Centre", targeting all key customer segments and positioning itself as a central hub for the community.

On its first day, October 12, the store witnessed overwhelming customer turnout, filling every area of the mall.

The official opening of Lotus Yala drew a crowd of local customers from the very first day, causing the parking lots to fill up quickly.