CP Extra expands into southern provinces with opening of Lotus Yala

CP Extra is expanding retail investment in the fourth quarter, reaching the southern border provinces with the opening of Lotus Yala, the first branch in the three southernmost provinces. The company is partnering with local entrepreneurs and establishing the region’s largest fresh-food section.
It aims to become the first "Smart Community Centre", targeting all key customer segments and positioning itself as a central hub for the community.
On its first day, October 12, the store witnessed overwhelming customer turnout, filling every area of the mall.
The official opening of Lotus Yala drew a crowd of local customers from the very first day, causing the parking lots to fill up quickly.
This new branch introduces a hybrid model of retail and wholesale, covering a space of 20,000 square metres.
The store is designed under the concept of "YALA Simple Modern Style", blending Yala's unique identity with modern elements to reflect the area's multiculturalism and community connections.
The space is divided into three zones, with a central area designed as a garden, aspiring to become Yala's new landmark.
The retail area includes a supermarket section featuring the largest fresh-food department in the three southernmost provinces, offering more than 1,000 product varieties. The Lotus’s Eats food court provides halal menu options.
Additionally, the branch houses the first SF Cinema in the southern border provinces, with three theatres, along with beauty stores like Beautrium and Watsons. There is also a Playland for children's activities, making it the largest retail branch in the region.
Popular brands such as Starbucks, KFC, MK Suki, Swensen's, Pizza Hut, Dunkin' Donuts, Dairy Queen, and Neua Tae are present. The branch also features an outdoor zone and prayer rooms for convenience.
A significant highlight is the inclusion of local Yala entrepreneurs as partners, such as Ameera Clinic, a comprehensive traditional Chinese medicine clinic, the well-known Halal restaurant Lina Foods, serving the community for more than 20 years, and Long Thin Coffee, a coffee roastery renowned in southern Thailand.
Currently, Lotus operates around 2,480 branches across Thailand, categorised into three main formats: 225 hypermarkets, 177 supermarkets and Lotus's Markets, and 1,783 Lotus's Go Fresh mini stores. Lotus also provides around 830,000 square metres of leasable space, with a leasing rate of about 93.4%.