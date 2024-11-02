Chinese goods flood northeastern checkpoints

Moving forward, any online sales platform entering Thailand must establish an agreement with the Ministry of Finance and integrate its systems with the Revenue Department to facilitate VAT payments. Currently, all online product platforms are in discussions with the Revenue Department and are in the process of system integration.

"The collection of VAT will create a fairer competitive environment for Thai businesses," said Julapun Amornvivat, deputy minister of finance. “However, we acknowledge that the tax mechanism alone cannot resolve the issue of the overwhelming influx of Chinese goods. Therefore, I have instructed the Customs Department to intensify inspections of substandard products."

Panthong Loykulnan, adviser on tax development and management at the Customs Department, said the department is preparing to announce an extension of the VAT collection period on imported goods priced below 1,500 baht for an additional three months, extending it until the end of March 2025, instead of concluding by the end of 2024.

"We must wait for the Revenue Department, which is the agency responsible for collecting this tax, to amend the legislation and finalise data connections with the online sales platforms," he said.