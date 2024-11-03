Thai exports recover in first nine months of 2024

Thailand's exports in 2024 have shown a satisfactory recovery. For the first nine months of the year, total export value reached US$223.176 billion, marking 3.9% growth. Excluding oil, gold, and military-related products, exports grew by 4.2%.

The Ministry of Commerce expects overall export growth of about 2% for the year, with the total export value projected to reach $290 billion.

However, imports have remained high. In the first nine months, Thailand's imports amounted to $229.1328 billion, a 5.5% increase, resulting in a trade deficit of $5.9568 billion, or nearly 200 billion baht.