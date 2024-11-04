Commerce ministry promotes soft power at international expo

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan will be in Shanghai most of this week, leading a delegation of government and private sector representatives to the China International Import Expo (CIIE) from today (November 4) to November 6.
The annual event, one of China’s premier international trade fairs, is being held at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Centre.
During the visit, Pichai will meet with China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao to discuss advancing trade and investment cooperation. He will also express gratitude for China’s invitation to Thailand and propose a Joint Committee (JC) meeting on Thai-Chinese economic relations at the Deputy Prime Minister level.
The aim to expand trade and collaboration between Thai and Chinese cities and provinces, such as Hainan, Gansu, Shenzhen, and Yunnan, with plans to add Zhejiang, Guangxi Zhuang, Fujian (Xiamen), Shanxi, Heilongjiang, Hebei, Shandong, and Jilin.
Additionally, Pichai will explore expanding e-commerce and promoting Thai SELECT restaurants in China, along with inviting Chinese companies to participate in trade exhibitions in Thailand.
The minister will attend CIIE’s opening ceremony, which is expected to be led by Chinese Premier Li Qiang. This year, the Department of International Trade Promotion has brought 20 Thai businesses to showcase products in the soft power categories of food, lifestyle, fashion, and creative services. Thai SELECT and Thai rice brands will also be highlighted for increased brand recognition in China.
Pichai will inaugurate the Thailand Pavilion in the Country Exhibition Hall, which is designed to enhance Thailand’s image and promote Thai culture. He will also tour booths of Thai exhibitors, engage with Thai entrepreneurs, and participate in a cooking demonstration of Thai massaman curry served with Thai jasmine rice, highlighting the country’s culinary soft power.
China is Thailand’s top trading partner, maintaining the highest bilateral trade value for 12 consecutive years since 2013. In 2023, trade between the two nations amounted to US$104.99 billion (3.65 trillion THB), a slight decrease of 0.19% from the previous year. Thai exports to China totalled $34.17 billion (1.18 trillion THB), down by 0.75%, while imports from China rose by 0.08% to $70.83 billion (2.47 trillion THB), resulting in a trade deficit of $36.65 billion (1.3 trillion THB) for Thailand.