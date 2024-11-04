Commerce ministry promotes soft power at international expo

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan will be in Shanghai most of this week, leading a delegation of government and private sector representatives to the China International Import Expo (CIIE) from today (November 4) to November 6.

The annual event, one of China’s premier international trade fairs, is being held at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Centre.

During the visit, Pichai will meet with China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao to discuss advancing trade and investment cooperation. He will also express gratitude for China’s invitation to Thailand and propose a Joint Committee (JC) meeting on Thai-Chinese economic relations at the Deputy Prime Minister level.