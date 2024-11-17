Commerce minister holds talks on increasing Thai goods at Walmart stores

Pichai said the discussions focused on increasing the presence of Thai products in Walmart stores. Walmart emphasised the importance of traceability and transparency about the raw materials used in product manufacturing, he said.

Global purchasing trends have shifted, with greater emphasis on quality verification, particularly compliance with carbon-free standards. This aligns with Walmart’s policy to reduce the environmental impact by utilising renewable energy, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and enhancing resource efficiency, Pichai said.

"Walmart encouraged Thailand to produce goods that meet these criteria, to have an opportunity for more Thai products to be sold in its stores. The representatives expressed considerable interest in Thai products due to their high quality. This creates a potential export channel for Thai manufacturers who focus on producing goods that align with global trends," Pichai said.