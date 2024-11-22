Thai and Chinese deputy commerce ministers pledge closer cooperation

Napintorn said that Chinese products were currently very popular in Thailand, especially through e-commerce platforms. On the Thai side, the ministry has compiled lists of Thai products and entrepreneurs onto online platforms, enabling Chinese customers and manufacturers interested in Thai products and businesses to access them.

"I seek opportunities for Thai businesses with quality products to penetrate China’s e-commerce systems such as Tmall, JD.com, Douyin, and WeChat while reducing barriers for listing products on these platforms. China has expressed willingness to facilitate the entry of Thai products into its e-commerce platforms and support Thai e-commerce platforms like Thaitradechina.com, which aims to streamline online trade between Thai and Chinese entrepreneurs," Napintorn said.

China also will assist in launching TOPTHAI stores on platforms such as Tmall under Alibaba Group and JD.com under the name Thailand Food Country Tmall Official Store to promote Thai product sales in the Chinese market via online channels, he added.

Additionally, the Thai side has invited Chinese investors to explore opportunities in Thailand. “The government promotes investment in various digital industries, such as software development, digital service platforms, digital content, and digital infrastructure, including building data centres and cloud services. Thailand also fosters the development of systems and business support sectors. With its high-quality infrastructure, including stable electricity, high-speed internet, and 5G networks, Thailand is well-positioned to become the digital business hub of the region,” Napintorn said.