Thai and Chinese deputy commerce ministers pledge closer cooperation

Thailand’s Deputy Minister of Commerce Napintorn Srisanpang on Wednesday lauded the success achieved in e-commerce cooperation with Chin during a meeting with visiting Assistant Minister of Commerce Tang Wenhong.
Napintorn said considerable success had been achieved in developing Thai-Chinese e-commerce, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding on e-commerce cooperation in 2022. It has greatly helped Thai entrepreneurs, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, to expand their online sales channels in the Chinese market, he said.
Tang noted: “Thai-Chinese trade has greatly improved, placing Thailand at 11th position in China’s trade rankings and making Thailand China’s top investment destination for two consecutive years. Additionally, e-commerce cooperation has become a highlight of our economic and trade collaboration.”
He added that his ministry was pleased to cooperate with Thailand, emphasising strengthening policy and planning collaboration to promote sustainable economic development and recovery.
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese relations in 2025, Napintorn revealed that China would support Thailand as the "Country of Honour" at next year’s China International Import Expo. China will also provide exhibition space for Thai entrepreneurs at major trade fairs in the country. Additionally, the Thai Trade Promotion Office in China will organise diverse online and offline trade promotion activities across both primary and secondary provinces to celebrate this golden year of friendship, further promoting Thai products on Chinese platforms.
Napintorn said that Chinese products were currently very popular in Thailand, especially through e-commerce platforms. On the Thai side, the ministry has compiled lists of Thai products and entrepreneurs onto online platforms, enabling Chinese customers and manufacturers interested in Thai products and businesses to access them.
"I seek opportunities for Thai businesses with quality products to penetrate China’s e-commerce systems such as Tmall, JD.com, Douyin, and WeChat while reducing barriers for listing products on these platforms. China has expressed willingness to facilitate the entry of Thai products into its e-commerce platforms and support Thai e-commerce platforms like Thaitradechina.com, which aims to streamline online trade between Thai and Chinese entrepreneurs," Napintorn said.
China also will assist in launching TOPTHAI stores on platforms such as Tmall under Alibaba Group and JD.com under the name Thailand Food Country Tmall Official Store to promote Thai product sales in the Chinese market via online channels, he added.
Additionally, the Thai side has invited Chinese investors to explore opportunities in Thailand. “The government promotes investment in various digital industries, such as software development, digital service platforms, digital content, and digital infrastructure, including building data centres and cloud services. Thailand also fosters the development of systems and business support sectors. With its high-quality infrastructure, including stable electricity, high-speed internet, and 5G networks, Thailand is well-positioned to become the digital business hub of the region,” Napintorn said.