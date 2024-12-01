India imposes anti-dumping duty on import of ECH from Thailand

India has imposed heavy anti-dumping duties on import of Epichlorohydrin (ECH) from Thailand, China and South Korea, the Office of Commercial Affairs in New Delhi revealed.
India’s Ministry of Finance issued a notification on November 11, stating that ECH from these countries were being sold at prices below normal value, adversely affecting India’s domestic industry.
To safeguard local manufacturers, the Indian government has implemented anti-dumping duties on ECH for a period of five years, from November 11, 2024, to November 10, 2029.
Thai exports of ECH will be taxed at a rate of $298–$327 per ton, South Korean exports at $274–$557 per ton, and Chinese exports at $0–$216 per ton.
ECH is a key raw material for producing epoxy resin, widely used in industries such as coatings, electronics, adhesives, optical lenses, synthetic rubber, and flexible materials.
From January to September 2024, Thailand exported 56,000 tons of ECH to India, valued at 2.2 billion baht.
Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade, explained that the anti-dumping investigation was initiated due to claims of dumping and its impact on India’s domestic industry. The countervailing duty measures follow allegations that Thai exporters received subsidies from the Thai government, causing further harm to Indian industries.
The duties were imposed following recommendations by India’s Directorate-General of Trade Remedies (DGTR). The Thai Department of Foreign Trade participated in consultations with DGTR, submitted responses to questionnaires, and coordinated closely with Thai exporters to counter the claims.
Currently, the affected Thai exporters are appealing the anti-dumping duty ruling before India’s Customs, Excise, and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, challenging the assessment of damage to Indian industries and the calculation of dumping margins.
Thai exporters are advised to review their pricing structures to ensure export prices comply with India’s normal value requirements.
According to Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade, 18 countries, including the US, China, India, the EU, and Australia, have imposed anti-dumping measures on 88 Thai products. Of these, 48 products from 10 countries are subject to AD duties, 23 are under investigation, and 17 are under review for renewal or adjustment of duties.