India imposes anti-dumping duty on import of ECH from Thailand

India has imposed heavy anti-dumping duties on import of Epichlorohydrin (ECH) from Thailand, China and South Korea, the Office of Commercial Affairs in New Delhi revealed.

India’s Ministry of Finance issued a notification on November 11, stating that ECH from these countries were being sold at prices below normal value, adversely affecting India’s domestic industry.

To safeguard local manufacturers, the Indian government has implemented anti-dumping duties on ECH for a period of five years, from November 11, 2024, to November 10, 2029.