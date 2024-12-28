OAE has analyses outlook for Thai agricultural products

The Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE) has analysed the outlook for Thai agricultural products in 2025. While several products show positive trends, others remain a concern.

Chantanon Wannakejohn, secretary general of the OAE, said the GDP for the agricultural sector in 2025 is projected to grow by 1.8-2.8%, valued between 698.55 billion and 705.41 billion baht. Key supporting factors include increased rainfall from the La Niña phenomenon, expected to persist until February. This will benefit dry-season crop cultivation, ensuring sufficient water for crop growth and subsequent planting cycles.

For rice, production is expected to rise thanks to adequate water availability for cultivation and favourable rice prices, motivating farmers to expand their planting areas for off-season crops. Favourable prices will further encourage farmers to utilise previously idle land for planting.