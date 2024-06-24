From challenges to opportunity: Transforming Thailand\'s capital market

In recent years, Thailand's economy has navigated challenges from diverse sources, both domestic and international. Domestically, political instability has caused delays in budget disbursement, while external factors such as global conflicts affecting oil prices and the purchasing power of our trade partners have also exerted significant influence.

Additionally, the pandemic has severely impacted tourism and service sectors, key drivers of the Thai economy, resulting in a -6.1% GDP contraction in 2020, with ongoing recovery efforts.

However, since late 2023, despite ongoing international political tensions and financial market fluctuations stemming from major shifts in monetary policies, Thailand's economy has demonstrated resilience and improvement.

This includes unlocking government budget expenditures and witnessing a rebound in exports and tourism approaching pre-pandemic levels. Projections suggest a robust growth trajectory for Thailand's economy this year and beyond.