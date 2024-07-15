SEC confirms investment of Thailand ESG funds complies with the governing rules 

Following the recent criminal complaint filed against EA directors and executives, the SEC is emphasizing that all asset management companies are required to strictly comply with the Principles of Integrity, Diligence, and Fiduciary Duty when selecting companies with good corporate governance to invest for Thailand ESG Funds as well as other types of mutual funds.

Under the SEC’s rules, all Thailand ESG Funds are required to invest in companies operating sustainably and receiving SET ESG Ratings as eligible assets* at an average proportion of at least 80 percent of the NAV during any financial year. This is part of the mechanism driving Thailand’s sustainable development. However, in any event, that an asset management company considers that any company has inappropriate corporate governance practice despite having received SET ESG ratings, as required, the asset management company must exercise its fiduciary duty and not consider such company as an eligible asset for ESG investment in the average proportion of 80 percent of the NAV. In any case, the remaining ESG investment must remain in compliance with the SEC’s investment rules for Thailand ESG Funds.