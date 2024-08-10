Finance Ministry set to offer ‘Vayupak Fund 1

This fund aims to provide an additional savings option and support the development of the country’s capital market.

This initiative is intended to bolster investment in the capital market, particularly after recent declines and volatility in the Thai stock index.

Previously, Pichet stated that the concept of boosting the Vayupak Fund by injecting an additional 100 billion baht, on top of the existing 300 billion baht, was expected to attract investors and support the capital market, as the returns are structured in a "waterfall" model, whereby returns are prioritised for the units purchased by the public.

Tibordee Wattanakul, director of the State Enterprise Policy Office (SEPO), said the ministry is preparing to conduct a market sounding with both institutional and retail investors regarding the additional offering of Vayupak Fund units. The offering is expected to take place by the end of 2024.

Preliminary details suggest that the offering will be in the range of 100 billion to 150 billion baht, adding to the existing fund size of about 350 billion baht. This will increase the total size of the Vayupak Fund to around 500 billion baht, which is the maximum limit approved by the Cabinet in 2013.