Revenue Department told to urge Temu to register for tax system

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat has instructed the Revenue Department to reach out to the Chinese e-commerce platform Temu, which recently entered the Thai market, to encourage it to register for the tax system.

Kulaya Tantitemit, director general of the Revenue Department, said the department has contacted Temu via email, advising it to register as a taxpayer according to Thai law.

"Currently, Temu does not fall under the legal requirements for VAT [value-added tax] registration in Thailand, making it impossible to force VAT registration on them," Kulaya said.