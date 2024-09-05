Pichai attributes 2.84 % Thai stock market surge to political stability and other factors

Caretaker Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavachira welcomed the 30-point rise in the Stock Exchange of Thailand Index on Thursday morning while talking to the media at Government House, calling it a positive and welcome development.

When asked if the stock market's response was due to political stability, Pichai acknowledged that it had played a part but emphasised that several other factors were also involved. Pichai hinted at tax measures to assist businesses impacted by the minimum wage increase.