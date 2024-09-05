Pichai attributes 2.84 % Thai stock market surge to political stability and other factors

Caretaker Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavachira welcomed the 30-point rise in the Stock Exchange of Thailand Index on Thursday morning while talking to the media at Government House, calling it a positive and welcome development.
When asked if the stock market's response was due to political stability, Pichai acknowledged that it had played a part but emphasised that several other factors were also involved. Pichai hinted at tax measures to assist businesses impacted by the minimum wage increase.
At close on Thursday, the index had risen by 38 points, or nearly 3%, compared to the previous trading day.
In response to a question about the Ministry of Labour's request for the Ministry of Finance to propose tax measures to help businesses affected by the nationwide minimum wage increase to 400 baht, effective October 1, Pichai said that progress has been reported, and tax measures were under review.
"I’ve been informed that tax measures will be proposed on this matter, which I will review shortly," Pichai said.