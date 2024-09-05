Vayupak Fund set to open for subscription to the public on Sept 16

The Ministry of Finance will open the Vayupak Fund 1 to subscription on September 16, guaranteeing a minimum return.

Ministry permanent secretary Lavaron Sangsnit revealed that the prospectus for the sale of Vayupak Fund 1, Type A, with a total investment value of 150 billion baht would be issued soon. Retail investors can subscribe from September 16-20, while institutional investors can subscribe from September 18-20.

The allotments will be announced on September 23, and the fund will begin investing in the Thai stock market starting October 1. Investment units will be available for trading no later than October 10.

“The Vayupak Fund is expected to positively impact the stock market, with over 150 billion baht flowing into the capital market from October 1,” Lavaron said.