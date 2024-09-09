SEC amends Vayupak Fund regulations to support offerings to the general public

On 13 August 2024, the Cabinet passed a resolution acknowledging the offering for sale of Vayupak Fund to the general public as proposed by the Ministry of Finance.

The initiative aims to promote long-term savings and investments among the public and to support the development of the Thai capital market by mobilizing funds into the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), which would in turn reduce reliance on foreign investment funds.

Vayupak Fund plans to issue investment units totaling approximately 100 – 150 billion baht to the general public (referred to as Type A unitholders), and have them listed on the SET. Type A unitholders will receive returns in the form of dividends, within a range not lower than the specified minimum rate and not higher than the maximum rate, throughout the 10-year term.