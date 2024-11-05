Stocks, gold and crypto: What’s next after the US election?

Visit Ongpipattanakul, chief executive officer and director of Trinity Watthana, says that if the Republican Party wins both the US presidency and Congress, it will benefit US stocks but negatively impact emerging markets, including Thailand.

In the scenario where Donald Trump wins the presidency but Congress is split between Republicans and Democrats, Thai stocks would likely move sideways.

The direction will also depend on the Federal Reserve's pace of interest-rate cuts. If Trump wins, the Fed might reduce rates more slowly or less significantly, which could lead to a resurgence in inflation. Conversely, if the Democrats win, the Fed might lower rates to around 3%, keeping inflation in check.

If Trump wins, US stocks could rise, as he is expected to reduce corporate taxes below the current 21%. In contrast, a Democrat win would likely see the tax rate increase from 21% to 29%, which raises concerns over import tariffs.

Trump has announced plans to increase tariffs on Chinese imports from 10% to 60%, with an additional 10% hike on imports from other US trading partners.

As for gold, several factors remain to be watched. Recently, declining interest rates have boosted gold prices. However, if inflation rises, gold’s performance may weaken. Increased geopolitical tensions, on the other hand, would likely support gold prices.