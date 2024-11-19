SEC, SET stress goal of restoring confidence in Thai capital market

On December 9, the SEC and SET are scheduled to meet to discuss regulatory strategies and development plans for participants in the Thai capital market for the new year. The goal is to enhance the effectiveness of joint oversight within the legal frameworks and regulations of each organisation.

This reflects the commitment of both institutions to ensuring a well-regulated, fair, credible capital market that fosters investor confidence and supports sustainable growth for the benefit of the national economy, they say.

"We stress the importance of balancing regulation with promotion and development. Both organisations play vital roles in driving the Thai capital market forward," Wisit said.

“Changes will be introduced methodically, ensuring effective policy formulation for both regulation and market development. When it comes to problem-solving, we don’t have unlimited time. Defining the right objectives will lead to meaningful research and actionable policies."

Additionally, the SEC is maintaining its focus on urgent tasks outlined earlier, including building investor confidence and promoting the Thai capital market, with a timeline of three to six months.