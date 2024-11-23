How a Trump victory could impact your investment portfolio?

Following Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s recent election victory, markets and portfolios may experience new shifts as US policy directions unfold.

In the wake of the election, initial market responses included a rally in US stocks, a strengthening dollar, rising treasury yields, and gains in cryptocurrency, with short term declines in Chinese equities amid tariff concerns.

However, with a potential Republican-led Congress, there remains uncertainty about future policy and regulatory changes, which may bring market volatility.

What this election means for markets and portfolios

- Market Outlook: While immediate market reactions have been positive, driven by strong economic fundamentals and corporate earnings, investors should brace for possible shifts in trade, inflation, and interest rate policies. Trump’s policy approach is expected to echo his previous term, focusing on tax cuts and deregulation, potentially spurring US economic growth but with an unpredictable trajectory that may result in occasional market volatility.