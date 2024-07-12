AI can improve children’s health care

Childhood cancers like Lila’s make up less than 1% of all cancers diagnosed annually in the US And while the five-year survival rates for childhood cancers are improving in developed nations, as many as two-thirds of childhood cancer survivors experience long-term effects from their treatments.

Clinical study data remains limited for many pediatric diseases and their treatments. Most registered pediatric studies are small-scale, single-centre, and not funded by private industries or the federal government, which means fewer treatments are being studied over time. Because drug companies have less financial incentive to develop treatments for this small group of patients, children with cancer and other rare diseases often follow treatment plans that are adapted from adult protocols, and aren’t customized for their needs. Genetic mutations also differ between childhood and adult cancers, which adds complexity for researchers. These distinct challenges for pediatric research require advanced solutions.

Managing data in the cloud is the first step in research collaboration

Working in silos is not the answer.

“Historically, all these scientists were working in silos and not sharing data, tissue samples, sequencing samples, all these things,” said Giroux. “We’ve got to work together. We've got to share data and play in the sandbox together.”

That sandbox is located in the cloud. AWS is where researchers can securely manage de-identified and anonymized data while safeguarding the privacy of patients and clinical study participants.

For researchers at Nationwide Children’s Hospital the cloud is used as a tool to compute genomic data and then to share data and diagnostic results for pediatric cancer patients in a large study impacting pediatric cancer patients across the US After being used to help inform diagnoses that are returned to the oncology provider for each patient, the anonymized data efficiently shared with the NCI Childhood Cancer Database via the cloud, where an even broader set of researchers can access them, nearly in real-time.

“What we want to do is make rare cancers less rare by providing this comprehensive information to those who want to investigate for a variety of discovery-based goals,” said Elaine Mardis, PhD, co-executive director of the Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine in the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Dr Mardis indicated that broadly sharing information in cloud-based databases can allow genomic aspects of rare cancers to be teased out, attracting the attention of scientists who may not have had sufficient power to identify these due to the unavailability of siloed data sets.

“What’s driving discovery, in the most immediate term, is enabled by the cloud,” she said.

AI-driven medical research is the next frontier.

Creating cloud-based data repositories is only the first step to more effectively treat rare childhood diseases. AWS can power data-driven insights and innovative applications to enhance care, increase the efficiency of care delivery, and personalize treatment plans.

For the team at Children’s National Hospital AI-powered applications are already helping to screen babies for rare genetic conditions by assessing facial features using smartphone cameras to identify subtle changes in those features shortly after birth. Tested on patients in 30 countries, the application can help screen children who may not have access to a geneticist nearby.

Rheumatic heart disease is another condition where AI has been applied to make low-cost, portable ultrasound imaging accessible for patients with fewer resources. In Uganda, for example, 200,000 children are expected to be screened in the coming years.

“I'm very interested in health equity,” said Marius George Linguraru, the Connor Family professor and chair of Research and Innovation at Children’s National Hospital. “We are doing a lot more work in the US than abroad because when it comes to something that requires already sophisticated imaging and image interpretation, those resources exist much more in the high-income world. I'm always fascinated about finding an easier, more affordable, more flexible solution that can be applied somewhere else too.”

Personalized cancer treatment is one more arena where AI is already being used to advance health care for children. Linguraru’s team is working with colleagues across the US to improve and personalize the treatment plans for children with brain tumours.

These advancements in cloud computing and AI applications are precisely what Giroux hopes will improve the outlook for families like hers in the future.

“For every family that's diagnosed, I want their child to have options,” she said, “You’re presented with impossible choices. And I don’t want that anymore. I know things are changing, and I know there’s progress being made.”

AWS is deeply committed to supporting the important work needed to advance pediatric health, and this philanthropic commitment will empower nonprofit institutions around the world to harness the power of the AWS cloud to advance pediatric and children’s causes.