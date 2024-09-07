Advances in Holistic Medicine ready to launch world-class innovations

The event will also feature an academic conference on "Innovative Medicine for Treating Aging Diseases and Cancer" at Panacee Hospital Rama 2, Samut Sakhon.

On this important occasion, a memorandum of understanding for innovative research collaboration between Japan, Thailand, and Germany was signed.

The signatories included As. Prof. Dr Kampon Sriwatanakul, Chief Medical Officer of PANACEE BY BIOSKY, Apichart Paphanpuwong, Chief Executive Officer of PANACEE BY BIOSKY, Dr Mullika Sungsanit, Vice-Rector for Engagement, Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Head of SEDA at the Suranaree University of Technology, and Sasaki Kamaru, Owner of Batfa Japan Inc.

Dr Kampon stated Panacee Hospital prioritizes holistic healthcare and health restoration using various medical sciences, focusing on both body and mind. With a team of expert physicians and advanced technology, we can comprehensively address health needs, he said. This event marks an elevation of holistic treatment, offering new treatment options and health care through three innovative, non-toxic treatments: