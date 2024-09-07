Advances in Holistic Medicine ready to launch world-class innovations

The event will also feature an academic conference on "Innovative Medicine for Treating Aging Diseases and Cancer" at Panacee Hospital Rama 2, Samut Sakhon.
On this important occasion, a memorandum of understanding for innovative research collaboration between Japan, Thailand, and Germany was signed.
The signatories included As. Prof. Dr Kampon Sriwatanakul, Chief Medical Officer of PANACEE BY BIOSKY, Apichart Paphanpuwong, Chief Executive Officer of PANACEE BY BIOSKY, Dr Mullika Sungsanit, Vice-Rector for Engagement, Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Head of SEDA at the Suranaree University of Technology, and Sasaki Kamaru, Owner of Batfa Japan Inc.
Dr Kampon stated Panacee Hospital prioritizes holistic healthcare and health restoration using various medical sciences, focusing on both body and mind. With a team of expert physicians and advanced technology, we can comprehensively address health needs, he said. This event marks an elevation of holistic treatment, offering new treatment options and health care through three innovative, non-toxic treatments:
CD 2000: The latest extract innovation from Japan, researched for over 50 years. Kamaru, Owner of Batfa Japan Inc., revealed that CD 2000's highlight is its ability to prevent coronary artery disease. It's suitable for those looking to reduce blood thinners or avoid drug side effects by using natural extracts instead.
Eating Oxygen: An innovation to increase oxygen in the body, studied for over 20 years in Japan. This capsule contains beneficial probiotic strains that increase oxygen levels in red blood cells, boost the immune system, and reduce the accumulation of toxins commonly found in daily life.
Asaigermanium: Dr Takashi Nakamura, Director of Hakodate R&D Center from Asai Germanium Research Institute Co., Ltd., presented this organic germanium innovation. It enhances immunity, increases NK cell efficiency, has anti-inflammatory effects, counteracts free radicals, and has anti-glycation effects on red blood cells. It aids in cancer treatment and boosts immunity.
These collaborations and innovations will focus on elevating medical services and the quality of life for those receiving care at Panacee. Expert physicians will design personalized treatment plans for each individual to ensure effective treatment outcomes.