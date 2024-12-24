Health trends in 2025: year of health-care transformation

Thailand’s Wellness Economy

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) identifies 11 sectors in the wellness economy. In 2022, four sectors dominated Thailand’s market, contributing over 87% of its value:

Healthy Eating, Nutrition & Weight Loss

Wellness Tourism

Personal Care & Beauty

Traditional & Complementary Medicine

Top 5 Wellness Trends for 2025

Dr Kobkullaya Chuengprasertsri, director of the Premier Life Center at Phyathai 2 Hospital, highlights five key wellness trends for 2025 driven by technology and innovation:

Gut Health – Emphasising probiotics and microbiome research to reduce disease risks and strengthen immunity.

Epigenetics – Utilising genetic insights to personalize lifestyle and nutrition plans for cellular health.

Immune System Innovations – Employing NK (natural killer) cell testing to assess immunity and introduce targeted enhancements.

Functional Wellness – Incorporating performance-enhancing supplements for physical and mental health.

Personalized Wellness – Leveraging artificial intelligence and IoT (Internet of Things) for individualised health care, creating tailored nutrition and wellness plans.