Health trends in 2025: year of health-care transformation

Thailand's Medical Hub policy is a key development initiative with a draft strategy for 2025-2034 aimed at establishing the country as a leading international health centre.
The strategy emphasises enhancing competitiveness in the integrated medical industry, fostering a supportive ecosystem for marketing and promotion, and driving initiatives under a steering committee led by the prime minister or a designated deputy prime minister.
The policy outlines five primary objectives:
Wellness Hub – Promoting health and wellness.
Medical Service Hub – Advancing medical treatment services.
Academic Hub – Supporting academic research and training.
Product Hub – Driving innovation in pharmaceuticals and health products.
Health Convention Hub – Hosting health-related conferences and exhibitions.
Thailand’s Wellness Economy
The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) identifies 11 sectors in the wellness economy. In 2022, four sectors dominated Thailand’s market, contributing over 87% of its value:
Healthy Eating, Nutrition & Weight Loss
Wellness Tourism
Personal Care & Beauty
Traditional & Complementary Medicine
Top 5 Wellness Trends for 2025
Dr Kobkullaya Chuengprasertsri, director of the Premier Life Center at Phyathai 2 Hospital, highlights five key wellness trends for 2025 driven by technology and innovation:
Gut Health – Emphasising probiotics and microbiome research to reduce disease risks and strengthen immunity.
Epigenetics – Utilising genetic insights to personalize lifestyle and nutrition plans for cellular health.
Immune System Innovations – Employing NK (natural killer) cell testing to assess immunity and introduce targeted enhancements.
Functional Wellness – Incorporating performance-enhancing supplements for physical and mental health.
Personalized Wellness – Leveraging artificial intelligence and IoT (Internet of Things) for individualised health care, creating tailored nutrition and wellness plans.
Dr Kobkullaya emphasises a proactive approach to health, prioritising prevention through regular check-ups, healthy eating, consistent exercise, and adequate rest.
Personalised Wellness: The Future of Health Care
Personalised Wellness is reshaping Thailand’s health-care landscape, especially as the country transitions into an ageing society. Advanced technologies like AI, Big Data, and genomics enable precise, tailored care plans based on health history and genetics.
“Elderly individuals face heightened risks of chronic illnesses,” Kobkullaya said. “Personalised Wellness helps reduce side effects, accelerates recovery, and improves overall quality of life by focusing on individual needs.”
10 Health Innovations for 2025
MedPark Hospital identifies the top 10 health innovations for 2025:
Precision Medicine – Customised treatments based on genetics.
Telehealth – Accessible remote health care.
Mental Health Tech – Innovations supporting mental well-being.
Wearable Health Tech – Devices for real-time health monitoring.
Gut Health Research – Advancements in microbiome understanding.
Sustainable Health Care – Eco-conscious and ethical health solutions.
AI in Diagnostics – Enhancing disease detection.
Holistic Care – Integrating conventional and alternative treatments.
Health Gamification – Engaging health management tools.
Advanced Genomics – Unlocking genetic insights for prevention and treatment.
A Transformative Year for Health Care
Health trends in 2025 will revolutionise the industry, introducing precision treatments, integrated care, and advanced technologies that enhance accessibility and efficiency. This shift marks a new era in health care, prioritising sustainability and quality of life for all.